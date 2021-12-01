Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.75.

Shares of ASR traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.75. 46,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $148.67 and a 12 month high of $212.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

