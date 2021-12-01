G&S Capital LLC Buys 249 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $156.26. 50,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,011. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $122.38 and a one year high of $162.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

