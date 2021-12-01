G&S Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

G&S Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PING. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,332,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 429.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 292,716 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,667,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 327,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.10.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PING. Stephens raised their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,602,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,865,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

