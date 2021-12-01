G&S Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.5% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 107,728 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.75. 12,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $237.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.96.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

