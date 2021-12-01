G&S Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,761 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after buying an additional 1,273,903 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,504,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Workday by 103.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 280,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 267,666 shares during the period. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Workday by 295.1% during the second quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 309,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,952,000 after purchasing an additional 231,353 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,459 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $664,151.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total value of $4,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,083 shares of company stock worth $87,254,626. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.67. 13,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,363. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.45 and its 200-day moving average is $253.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,500.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

