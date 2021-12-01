G&S Capital LLC Takes $944,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $252,864,000 after acquiring an additional 774,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CRM traded down $17.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.03. 346,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $261.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.49 and its 200-day moving average is $261.68.
In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.34, for a total value of $5,306,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,140,072.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 646,716 shares of company stock valued at $181,601,570. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.56.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
