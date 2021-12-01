G&S Capital LLC Takes $944,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $252,864,000 after acquiring an additional 774,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $17.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.03. 346,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $261.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.49 and its 200-day moving average is $261.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.34, for a total value of $5,306,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,140,072.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 646,716 shares of company stock valued at $181,601,570. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.56.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

