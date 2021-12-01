G&S Capital LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,206 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after acquiring an additional 425,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.21. The stock had a trading volume of 86,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,367,452. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

