Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $182.53

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 182.53 ($2.38) and traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.35). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 183 ($2.39), with a volume of 989,572 shares trading hands.

GKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a market cap of £382.58 million and a P/E ratio of 10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.52.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

