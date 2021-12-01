H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.88

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 1832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLUYY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.84.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.69.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

