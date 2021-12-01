Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,030 by Analysts at Barclays

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,620 ($34.23) to GBX 3,030 ($39.59) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HLMA has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,575 ($33.64) to GBX 2,980 ($38.93) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,651.20 ($34.64).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,977.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,846.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,201 ($28.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,189 ($41.66). The firm has a market cap of £11.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of Halma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total value of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

