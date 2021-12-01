Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.40

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $653.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanger by 1,561.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hanger by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanger Company Profile (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

