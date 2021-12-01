Hans Tung Sells 14,959 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $285,866.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Hans Tung sold 27,386 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $525,811.20.

On Friday, November 26th, Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $105,938.56.

On Friday, November 19th, Hans Tung sold 100 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Hans Tung sold 2,100 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $56,763.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Hans Tung sold 55,722 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $1,512,852.30.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Hans Tung sold 87,357 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $2,570,042.94.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POSH shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

