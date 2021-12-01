Harbor Group Inc. Buys 651 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 18.7% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $29,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after buying an additional 862,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $270.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.33. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $216.18 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

