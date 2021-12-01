Harbor Group Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF makes up 2.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned 2.50% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

RLY stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03.

