Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,459 ($19.06). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,421.50 ($18.57), with a volume of 574,841 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,464.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46.

In other news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

About Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

