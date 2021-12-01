Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

HRMY opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.46 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $787,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,017 shares of company stock worth $3,916,143. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,289 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 350,935 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,500,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 276,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

