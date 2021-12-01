Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,565 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Harsco during the second quarter valued at about $6,838,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Harsco by 119.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Harsco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after acquiring an additional 216,866 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harsco by 7.7% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,094,000 after acquiring an additional 184,961 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,175,000 after acquiring an additional 161,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

In other Harsco news, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.00.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.