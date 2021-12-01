Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 87 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harvey Norman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.4036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Harvey Norman Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNORY)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. Its franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

