HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $225.59 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.92 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.12 and a 200-day moving average of $235.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.35.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

