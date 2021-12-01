HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

HDFC Bank stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,599. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307,242 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $204,295,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,404.3% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,182 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $122,728,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,740 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

