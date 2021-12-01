Head-To-Head Analysis: Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) & Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Veritex and Customers Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Veritex
|$369.19 million
|5.29
|$73.88 million
|$2.42
|16.38
|Customers Bancorp
|$645.04 million
|2.90
|$132.58 million
|$7.63
|7.55
Institutional and Insider Ownership
83.6% of Veritex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Veritex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
Veritex has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Veritex and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Veritex
|33.49%
|10.17%
|1.37%
|Customers Bancorp
|33.58%
|30.45%
|1.62%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Veritex and Customers Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Veritex
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3.33
|Customers Bancorp
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2.67
Veritex presently has a consensus price target of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.71%. Customers Bancorp has a consensus price target of $67.80, indicating a potential upside of 17.63%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Veritex.
Summary
Customers Bancorp beats Veritex on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.
Veritex Company Profile
Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Customers Bancorp Company Profile
Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, D.C., and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies. The BankMobile segment focuses in the state-of-the-art high-tech digital banking and disbursement services to consumers, students and the under banked nationwide, along with Banking as a Service offerings with existing and potential white label partners. The company was founded on April 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.
