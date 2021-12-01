Head-To-Head Analysis: Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) & Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Veritex alerts:

This table compares Veritex and Customers Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $369.19 million 5.29 $73.88 million $2.42 16.38 Customers Bancorp $645.04 million 2.90 $132.58 million $7.63 7.55

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Veritex. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of Veritex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Veritex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Veritex has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Veritex and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 33.49% 10.17% 1.37% Customers Bancorp 33.58% 30.45% 1.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Veritex and Customers Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 0 2 1 3.33 Customers Bancorp 0 2 4 0 2.67

Veritex presently has a consensus price target of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.71%. Customers Bancorp has a consensus price target of $67.80, indicating a potential upside of 17.63%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Veritex.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Veritex on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, D.C., and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies. The BankMobile segment focuses in the state-of-the-art high-tech digital banking and disbursement services to consumers, students and the under banked nationwide, along with Banking as a Service offerings with existing and potential white label partners. The company was founded on April 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.