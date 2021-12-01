Head to Head Comparison: Red Cat (RCAT) vs. Its Competitors

Red Cat (NASDAQ: RCAT) is one of 374 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Red Cat to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Red Cat and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Cat -246.41% -52.66% -40.19% Red Cat Competitors -129.38% -151.30% -5.31%

16.3% of Red Cat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Red Cat and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Cat 0 0 1 0 3.00 Red Cat Competitors 2479 12569 23316 639 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 17.26%. Given Red Cat’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Red Cat has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Red Cat and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Red Cat $5.00 million -$13.24 million -4.09 Red Cat Competitors $1.80 billion $350.28 million -41.31

Red Cat’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Red Cat. Red Cat is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Red Cat rivals beat Red Cat on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone. The company was founded by Jeffrey M. Thompson in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

