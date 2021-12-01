Head-To-Head Review: Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) versus Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Armada Hoffler Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 7.72% 19.53% 4.34% Armada Hoffler Properties 8.62% 4.56% 1.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bluegreen Vacations and Armada Hoffler Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 4 0 3.00 Armada Hoffler Properties 1 0 4 0 2.60

Bluegreen Vacations currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.09%. Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus price target of $14.90, indicating a potential upside of 6.81%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Armada Hoffler Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Armada Hoffler Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.20 -$80.53 million $2.60 11.43 Armada Hoffler Properties $383.63 million 2.99 $29.15 million $0.19 73.42

Armada Hoffler Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armada Hoffler Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Armada Hoffler Properties on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment involves in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products and operates. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services. The General Contracting and Real Estate Services segment provides various real estate services, such as general contractor services, construction management, asset management, and development services to third-party property owners. The company was founded by Daniel A. Hoffler in 1979 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

