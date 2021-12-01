Head to Head Review: TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) vs. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of TotalEnergies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. TotalEnergies pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Occidental Petroleum pays out -3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TotalEnergies pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Occidental Petroleum and TotalEnergies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 3 4 12 1 2.55 TotalEnergies 1 7 8 0 2.44

Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. TotalEnergies has a consensus price target of $57.60, indicating a potential upside of 24.19%. Given TotalEnergies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TotalEnergies is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

Volatility and Risk

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and TotalEnergies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $16.26 billion 1.66 -$14.83 billion ($1.22) -23.69 TotalEnergies $140.69 billion 0.87 -$7.24 billion $4.05 11.45

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than Occidental Petroleum. Occidental Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TotalEnergies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and TotalEnergies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum -1.51% 7.75% 0.86% TotalEnergies 6.04% 11.36% 4.54%

Summary

TotalEnergies beats Occidental Petroleum on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment comprises integrated gas and low carbon electricity businesses. It also includes the upstream and midstream LNG activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment engages in the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes the activities of oil supply, trading and marine shipping. The Marketing & Services segment includes the global activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products. The company was founded on March 28, 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

