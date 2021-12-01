Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 74.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,845,000 after purchasing an additional 294,655 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 119.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 204,003 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,168,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,901,000 after purchasing an additional 117,086 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 161.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 99,229 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.31.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

