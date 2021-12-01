HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Down 63.1% in November

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the October 31st total of 579,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

HSTM opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $732.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.96, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.92.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter worth about $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 103,937.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

