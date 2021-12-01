HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Down 63.1% in November

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the October 31st total of 579,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
HSTM opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $732.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.96, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.92.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter worth about $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 103,937.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.
About HealthStream
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
