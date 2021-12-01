Heartland Bank & Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,134,000 after purchasing an additional 286,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $365.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $405.44 and its 200 day moving average is $394.46. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $230.48 and a one year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

