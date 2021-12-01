Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.77

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.77 and last traded at $48.77, with a volume of 50648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.

HEINY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

