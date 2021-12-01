Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 602,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,551 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $46,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Helios Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.77. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

In related news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,142 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

