Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Shares Up 2.4%

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 168 ($2.19). 2,281,428 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 1,138,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($2.14).

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTWS. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 203 ($2.65) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Helios Towers to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helios Towers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 203.80 ($2.66).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 165.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 167.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -55.79.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

