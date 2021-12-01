Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €93.40 ($106.14).

Several analysts recently weighed in on HEN3 shares. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($121.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($147.33). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €84.08.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

