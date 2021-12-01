Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires 6,394 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,699 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in HDFC Bank by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 361,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 578.0% in the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 123,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDB traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 48,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.97.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

