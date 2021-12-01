Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 38,523 Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,523 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in MorphoSys were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 23,165.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 770,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 73.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 138,433 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOR traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. 48,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,356. MorphoSys AG has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

