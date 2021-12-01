Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 6,650 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. ORIX comprises about 1.6% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 52.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ORIX by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in ORIX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in ORIX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of IX stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $99.96. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,588. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.20. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $72.71 and a one year high of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

