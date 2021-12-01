Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 8,613 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 38.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WNS by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in WNS by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,279,000 after acquiring an additional 204,337 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

NYSE:WNS traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.85. The company had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,833. WNS has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $91.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

