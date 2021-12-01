Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.940 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HI. Barrington Research upped their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NYSE:HI opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.48. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

