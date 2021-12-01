Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.940 EPS.
A number of research firms have commented on HI. Barrington Research upped their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
NYSE:HI opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.48. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hillenbrand Company Profile
Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
