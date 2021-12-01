Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Up 97.2% in November

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the October 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.60. The company had a trading volume of 31,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,600. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average is $115.62. Hitachi has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $130.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

