Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 112 ($1.46) price objective on the stock.

HOC has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hochschild Mining to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 170.40 ($2.23).

HOC stock opened at GBX 131.80 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of £677.29 million and a P/E ratio of 17.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 144.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 159.51. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

