Honest (HNST) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $191,361.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $2.01 million and $191,361.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Honest has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

