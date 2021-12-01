Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,820,000 after buying an additional 108,773 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,228,000 after purchasing an additional 67,901 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 352,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 91,596 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.50. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.22 and a 1-year high of $108.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

