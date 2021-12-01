Howard Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 197,788 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after acquiring an additional 123,983 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

