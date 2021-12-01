Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after buying an additional 8,775,720 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 373,385 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $218.17 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $180.32 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.58 and a 200 day moving average of $225.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

