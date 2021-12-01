HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HOYA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HOYA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.00.

HOCPY opened at $158.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average of $148.21. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.39. HOYA has a 12 month low of $109.02 and a 12 month high of $179.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

