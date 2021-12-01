HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Brian Halligan Sells 1,335 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total value of $1,051,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00.
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80.
- On Tuesday, September 21st, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00.
Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $806.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $773.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.44.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
