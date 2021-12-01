HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Brian Halligan Sells 1,335 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total value of $1,051,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $806.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $773.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.44.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.