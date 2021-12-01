Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 447600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Hudson Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has one exploitation license, the Naajat EL; and the Sarfartoq Mineral Claim, an exploration stage property. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

