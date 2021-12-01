Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Short Interest Update

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the October 31st total of 7,390,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

HUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,557,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,771,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 426,880 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 256,065 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 840,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.57. 296,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,615. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO.

