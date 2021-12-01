HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HUYA. China Renaissance Securities reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.79. HUYA has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 132.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 28.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HUYA by 387.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 358.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 71,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

