Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on H. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.03.

H stock opened at $78.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,953,000 after buying an additional 117,661 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $844,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 118.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $77,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

