Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,800 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the October 31st total of 1,495,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 129.2 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRNNF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of HRNNF stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693. Hydro One has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

