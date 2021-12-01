Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.00.

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of TSE H traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,596. The stock has a market cap of C$18.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Hydro One has a one year low of C$26.38 and a one year high of C$32.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 64.58%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.